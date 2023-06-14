Teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I wish to resign’

Abby Zwerner is suing the school district in Newport News, Virginia, for $40 million after being shot by one of her students earlier this year.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live