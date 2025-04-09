Tech entrepreneur Aisha Bowe on the verge of launching to the edge of space

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe about Monday’s planned historic Blue Origin New Shepard launch with an all-female crew.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live