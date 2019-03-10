Transcript for Tech executive found dead after being kidnapped from Santa Cruz home, police say

Dozens surfers and visitors taking in the view. This is the usual Tina plaza pointed CNN crews there Tuesday serenity was replaced by Santa Cruz county sheriff's deputies. On pleasure point road news' the early morning abduction of Bay Area tech executive to Shara Trace shock to neighbor hot. The sheriff's office is someone inside this home called nine would want to report a home invasion and kidnapping. It fueled entree was last seen leaving the area three and believed to have been forced into a white B and WS UV. Belonging to his girlfriend it's pretty weird of that happens even more alarming the SUV was found hours later and miles away in a secluded remote area near the summit. In the skaters also found a body. The sheriff's office is not released an identity and it has thank you feel like. It happened you back at pleasure point some residents believe the crime was bar from random. Many of entrees neighbors describe questionable activity analyst at behavior. The sheriff's office isn't confirming the validity of those claims only saying it's looking into a motive. One resident agreed to speak with us but asked not to be identified. Senators is notorious for different things going on in and you know people have money sometimes gets sucked into you know. Insisting situations.

