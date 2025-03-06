Teen arrested after parents found dead

Police tracked down 17-year-old Nikita Casap 800 miles from home in Kansas after he allegedly ran a stop sign in his stepfather’s car.

March 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live