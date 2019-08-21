Transcript for Teen, baby girl found dead; mom person of interest

The home on this quiet block and Ontario now low crime scene after police found the bodies of a four month old girl. And her fourteen year old sister in the garage. The bodies covered by a TARP their mom alive but in the hospital their dad interviewed by police and released. Until we have really an idea of whether this was an accidental or intentional act we don't know we can't determine if anybody's a suspect. But we do are going to be conducting a thorough investigation our number one goal right now is to determine cause of death. Sitting under trees and a sitting there right. We police officers around and right hand man. They. Time I saw someone being pulled out and Accenture rips listening as the right. The mother of the two children is in stable condition and police are with her at the hospital waiting to get a statement. It's unclear how she was injured. Maria Sanchez lives down the street and saw the father outside the home. She described him as distraught police say the father who made the original call around four Tuesday after. One children word became deceased or if he arrived afterward and called at that point neighbors either are not sure if both parents. We're currently living at the home this. Like the most why this you know typical neighborhood you can imagine song. To hear and that's helping someone back. Two kitchen miners all Mike Wallace is terrific. Such as quiet neighborhood you can. Walk out went into the morning feel safe here and something like this has never happened.

