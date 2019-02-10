Transcript for Teen charged with impersonating sheriff's deputy

We'll look back. Minutes after an Albuquerque police officer asked eighteen year old Brennan is in ski what was going on reasons he confessed. And visited. Vehicle. At. Later it consent. Early in the morning Monday September 9 this is what an eight PD officer came across while on patrol near I forty in four. You can see grade Forbes and the and the police lights behind the silver suvs. Brendan ruzedzki was acting like a police officer saying the driver of the SUV was speeding so he pulled them over. The APD officer who came across a traffic stop says something did not seem right. It's and it was destroyed us. The APD officer called a supervisor with the Burnley a county sheriff's office to check out was in skis detached. He initially told BP. BCS so supervisor asked about it again. It's what happened. A different answer so after some tears. It you. I doing police substation resist he is taken to jail. Riding in the back of a cop car instead of being the one driving a cop cars.

