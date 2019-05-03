Transcript for Teen charged in shooting deaths of two missing teens

Molly led them in Thomas grill. Are no longer missing. Tonight seventeen year old Connor Kerner is locked up charged with their murders. Police say they discovered the leak county teenagers bodies burned inside a black Honda Civic Saturday. Just blew my mind does I'd. Do it I just talked to they do like to three weeks ago and how is sound like everything was perfectly fine it. No would have seen Lynn and in grill since they were reported missing last Monday. According to court documents that seemed day Koerner told a confidential informant he shot in the Thomas grill after grill tried to rob him during a drug deal. In coroner's grandparents' garage at their home in keeper in. Police say the informant told investigators Kerner claimed he loaded to two teenage bodies in the trunk of their car. Packing with flammable liquids drove a few miles away. And set it all on fire. Assists taking into me and you really just turn my stomach and he really did because why would somebody want to Dudek to such a kid like that. Too distraught to talk lowly Menem's family released a statement that sitting part. Molly was so an apology it likely herself she was spunky fashionable and unique in every way imaginable. Hug your kids tell them you love them and always cherish every moment you have with them.

