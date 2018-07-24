-
Now Playing: Teen couple arrested for allegedly plotting to kill family
-
Now Playing: Trump set to bail out farmers affected by retaliatory tariffs
-
Now Playing: 4 paramedics suspended for not transporting dying mom to hospital
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Greece in flames, North Korea apparently dismantling nuclear site
-
Now Playing: Cameras capture 4 Airbnb renters illegally enter a neighboring home
-
Now Playing: Bahamas boat explosion survivor speaks out about her vacation nightmare
-
Now Playing: Police release images of suspect in Houston cardiologist's slaying
-
Now Playing: Politician's sexist dismissal of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
-
Now Playing: Trader Joe's worker who died in hostage standoff was killed by police
-
Now Playing: Man accused of stripping down at Planet Fitness
-
Now Playing: Family speaks after college student disappears without a trace
-
Now Playing: Downpours trigger flash flooding across the US
-
Now Playing: Police arrest BART stabbing suspect
-
Now Playing: Protesters use 'The Handmaid's Tale' to troll Pence
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas survivors: MGM lawsuit 'like being kicked into the ground'
-
Now Playing: Police release surveillance in slaying of former Bush doctor
-
Now Playing: Ride-share driver under fire for live-streaming his passengers
-
Now Playing: At least 1 construction worker injured in building collapse accident
-
Now Playing: Asian-American female playwright makes history with play on Broadway
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing University of Iowa student intensifies