Teen couple arrested for allegedly plotting to kill family

More
Zachary Sliger, 18, and his 15-year-old girlfriend told authorities they planned to kill her parents and the girl's sister, according to ABC News affiliate KOCO.
1:05 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen couple arrested for allegedly plotting to kill family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56792221,"title":"Teen couple arrested for allegedly plotting to kill family","duration":"1:05","description":"Zachary Sliger, 18, and his 15-year-old girlfriend told authorities they planned to kill her parents and the girl's sister, according to ABC News affiliate KOCO.","url":"/US/video/teen-couple-arrested-allegedly-plotting-kill-family-56792221","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.