Transcript for Teen describes being attacked by sea lion

Now to the rare attack off the California coast a teenager was standing in knee deep water when a sea lion grabbed onto her leg. And her friend caught it all on camera on this morning experts say they likely know why that sea lion attacked. A funding at the beach in California turned into a terrifying experience this thirteen year old. Video shows a sea lion charging toward meg input Dini biting her leg. I started screaming as loud as they possibly could and it sees someone could help me mega was standing in the surf and says she never saw the animal coming out just playing around I was jumping dancing and having fun and win all the sudden it came out of nowhere and -- -- lake wildlife officials say sea lions are typically playful animals but they can be unpredictable. Back in Torre seventeen at sea lion dragged this little girl into the water in Canada. She's pulled to safety by a relative still experts say attacks like these are rare. There are many thousands of surfers use the water every day in California. There are many people go Anwar and this time event is extremely unusual. Wildlife officials say the female sea lion that bit mag and tested positive for a toxin produced by algae. The toxin called symbolic acid is found naturally but at unsafe levels it can cause brain damage and violent behavior in marine life experts say the California coast is seeing higher than usual levels of demo tacit. Possibly because of the warmer ocean temperature and fertilizer runoff which boosts algae growth what we're seeing is. Larger C alliance coming ashore presenting symptoms such as confusion. Disorientation. And even seizures are on the beach the toxin can also take a poll on humans who eat shellfish causing headaches nausea. Even short term memory loss as for meg and she's just hoping for speedy recovery. I thought there's just so cute and Lil and not to think they're really scary and they don't ever want to get near one RC one asked her again. Q but be cautious the sea lion is being treated by the marine mammal center which says about two dozen sea lions with demote poisoning. Have been rescued in recent days.

