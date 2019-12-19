Transcript for Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged abuser

The one million dollar cash farm business is appropriate just seventeen years old crystal Kaiser of Milwaukee is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In the murder of 34 year old Randall Villard investigators say the victim was shot twice in the head as he sat in the chair. In his home Kenosha police guarded the crime scene today. Kaiser is accused of setting fire to the large body and stealing his BMW the car found later in Milwaukee at sixth and canal. And then it's Kenosha county DA Michael greatly explains she bragged about the murder on FaceBook line. Can you light a body on fire when you're not sure if the person's deceased or not but. Then within a couple of hours to be on social media is sort of bragging about that wielding the weapons. The criminal complaint says Kaiser in the victim knew each other although the relationship is unclear. Kaiser told police she'd gotten upset and she was tired of mystical are touching her and looked at into. The more you Wanda Nelson says Kaiser was arrested at her family's home in Milwaukee. I want his brother is Kaiser's boyfriend her theory Kaiser was paid by a woman who knew the victim on our name. He doesn't ever ringing my. He's so cliff don't want. You think you are what are you saying that crystal was paid to kill this things. We asked police about what you London told us and they say they're investigating. Teary cedar W lies and twelve news.

