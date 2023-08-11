Teen indicted on murder as hate crime in O'Shae Sibley's death

The 17-year-old suspect has been indicted by a grand jury in O'Shae Sibley's death in Brooklyn, New York.

August 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live