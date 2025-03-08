Teen killed, dismembered by couple she met online: Police

A 16-year-old was kidnapped, killed and dismembered by a couple after meeting a man through social media, police said.

March 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live