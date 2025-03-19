Teen paddleboarders rescued after 16-hour ordeal

Three fishermen found the girls, both 16, after a tide pushed them 14 miles off course in Florida’s Gulf Coast.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live