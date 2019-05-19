Teen rides into last day of school on horseback

More
A Montana teenager made good on a childhood dream, riding in to his last day of school on horseback.
0:25 | 05/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen rides into last day of school on horseback
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"A Montana teenager made good on a childhood dream, riding in to his last day of school on horseback. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63135458","title":"Teen rides into last day of school on horseback","url":"/US/video/teen-rides-day-school-horseback-63135458"}