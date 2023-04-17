Teen shooting victim’s aunt: ‘Grateful that he is alive’ but ‘we are angry’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with the aunt of 16-year-old Kansas City shooting victim Ralph Yarl and family attorney Lee Merritt, as two felony charges are filed against the shooter.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live