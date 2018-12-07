Teen spends 10 hours treading water after a rip current swept him out to sea

More
A 19-year-old Louisiana teen spent 10 hours in the open sea after a rip current dragged him out into the ocean off the Georgia coast.
1:41 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen spends 10 hours treading water after a rip current swept him out to sea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56553355,"title":"Teen spends 10 hours treading water after a rip current swept him out to sea","duration":"1:41","description":"A 19-year-old Louisiana teen spent 10 hours in the open sea after a rip current dragged him out into the ocean off the Georgia coast.","url":"/US/video/teen-spends-10-hours-treading-water-rip-current-56553355","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.