Teen thinks ahead, registering future voters at her quinceanera

More
This quinceanera is special for more reasons than one. ABC News' Linsey Davis dives into what one activist group is doing to help teens grow up
3:30 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen thinks ahead, registering future voters at her quinceanera

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:30","description":"This quinceanera is special for more reasons than one. ABC News' Linsey Davis dives into what one activist group is doing to help teens grow up","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69656151","title":"Teen thinks ahead, registering future voters at her quinceanera","url":"/US/video/teen-thinks-ahead-registering-future-voters-quinceanera-69656151"}