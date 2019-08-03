Transcript for Teen walking dog hears cries of man found tied up in car trunk

A teenage girl is being called a hero this morning after she helped rescue a man bound and allegedly kidnapped inside a carp trunk. For some twelve hours they were rose was walking her dog when she heard screams coming from the trunk of a car park. And suburban New Jersey neighborhood the victim told police that two men grabbed him. And force him to take out cash at several ATM's before tossing him in the trunk of his car. I heard knocking scratching on the truck to car. And that is backed up because I was like scary and then I heard it again and as saying hello here like hello can anybody help me. Taylor quickly went to our neighbors across the street and called police authorities managed to open the car. Plot the young victims had to be between eighteen and twenty years old police continue to look for the two alleged. Our men and so that victim says he was kidnapped carjacked around. 730 Wednesday night and Kayla was walking her dog around 7 AM Thursday morning before school. When she inadvertently becomes this hero helping the sky in the back of the trunk.

