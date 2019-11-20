Transcript for Teenage girl accused of plotting to attack black church

Now to the disturbing case of a six year old girl in Georgia accused of planning a church massacre. She allegedly plotted to kill black parishioners until a classmate spoke up preventing a possible attack. This morning members of this historically black church in Gainesville Georgia or stun. After police say a sixteen year old girl planned a racially motivated attack at the house of worship. It's just there me just average guys think it was like. Of the death. Investigators say the teenager who is white plotted to kill black parishioners would knives or other sharp objects. She allegedly kept a new book. Clark to kitchen knives to carry out the attack. And research white supremacy on line ABC news has learned the girl recently went to the church but services have been moved to another venue that night so the building was empty. By the grace of god and by divine intervention at the time she went to the church. There was nobody there. Does want to along Glen nobody showed pictures authorities say they were tipped off a pursuit has warned school counselors a Gainesville high school about the growth plans. She's charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. But you'll likely not face a hate crime charge. Because Georgia is one of four states that does not have official hate crime laws on the books church leaders suspect the teenager with a obsessed would Dylan roof. The killer who murdered black parishioners at historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina and 2015. No longer in the United States of America and you go the cheers. And feel safe and secure. Between seventeen and 2018 FBI recorder more than 141000. Hate crimes. 60% were motivated by race.

