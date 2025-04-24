Teenager charged with starting massive New Jersey wildfire

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive New Jersey wildfire that has consumed 13,000 acres, authorities said. ABC News’ Trevor Ault reports.

April 24, 2025

