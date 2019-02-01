Transcript for Teens identified in New Year's Eve accidental fatal shooting, suicide in Georgia

A news release that like it. It and it's. There are so young Cuddy Gutierrez like so many of her neighbors is still trying to wrap her head around what happened at or quiet subdivision New Year's Day. This is the seat is critic attic police investigated what turned out to be a double shooting. Detectives told me they now believe fifteen year old Devin Hodges brought a gun to a makeshift backyard shed to show three of its friends. Police say the gun went off striking it Killy seventy year old Chad Corliss. They believe Hodges was so distraught from accidentally killing it's Fred. That he wandered a few houses down wit into a red the backyard and took his own life with that's a gun. It's never happened something like this ever happened forests that intact tech dot eager to hear is that are fairly were wholly with the shootings happened at that she lives just four doors Dell. But we're Hodges took his own life but never heard of state. Edit her town her son knew Hodges most people that are quiet neighborhood didn't wanna talk about the deaths but a self think they're all going to remember for a long blog time. It really touched home 'cause I had pitino on and I'm just happy you know that he's paid back. Cited me you're knowing that the these are gonna go without their loved ones it's really hard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.