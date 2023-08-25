Telling 'BS High' students’ stories ‘hardest things I've ever done’: Travon Free

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien spoke to Travon Free, co-director of “BS High”, about the infamous fake high school football team Bishop Sycamore and how students lost the most.

August 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live