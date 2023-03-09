Tennessee show law trying to erase drag culture, Bella DuBalle says

ABC News’ Start Here podcast spoke with Tennessee drag artist Slade Kyle, aka Bella DuBalle, about the state’s new law that bans certain performances in public spaces.

March 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live