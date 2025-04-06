Tens of thousands protest cuts to the federal government

The White House did not have any immediate comment about Saturday’s “Hands Off” rallies.

April 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live