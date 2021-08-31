Transcript for Texas awaits SCOTUS move on abortion law

Clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to block a restrictive law that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law is set to take effect tomorrow allowing private citizens to file lawsuits to enforce it. But opponents argue that it runs counter to Roe vs. Wade they say it would outlaw 85%. Of abortions in Texas and forced many clinics to close. The US may soon be on the European Union's no fly less once again the union has recommended its nations restrict American tourists. Due to rising co would cases reversing advice given in June. Now the guidance is non binding EU citizens still cannot make nonessential trips to the US. Due to covad restrictions.

