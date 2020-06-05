Transcript for Texas bar owner, armed men arrested for violating order to close

Yeah. What was supposed to be a peaceful protests quickly to the abrupt turn. You're at big daddy's Danes a local bar in west Odessa. Owner get Ariel outlets in opened up her doors despite Abbott's latest order. We can't take it no more where where. Not gonna make it a risk she says she understands all too well what it boils down tip feeding her family. I am aware what's going on on the road. And shot and I had customers can very united got swap deal that they got swat note that. Why would you Iranians want a peaceful situation but Allison says the risk of state closed outweighs the risk of any virus and potentially getting in trouble with law enforcement the possibility of getting my license taken. Heartbreaking that they are ready took in mind and Allison says she spoke with the sheriff's office prior but he told her everything would be fine as long as men with guns aren't seen on the property so she says she confine them to an area in the back which is her private property. Calculus he tells me now while he's not downplaying the severity of this pandemic. The negative long term economic impact could outweigh the threat of this pandemic across town another gathering. Owner of anytime fitness on eighth street klink unless. He says he was issued a citation for keeping his business open. It makes I mean that's one thing that I alone am responsible for the business but but to assume that they're gonna come in start issuing citations for any bide its here. To me that's a separate violation their personal rights. I feel like we're just in two to intimidate harass. While he complied at first he couldn't risk losing his business for good he says what he's doing isn't a revolution. But it response to what he believes is unconstitutional. Best case scenario is that were allowed to were allowed to open were allowed to survive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.