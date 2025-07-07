Texas communities in anguish following deadly flash floods

ABC News' Linsey Davis reports on the search for those missing in Texas following the catastrophic Fourth of July flash floods, which swept away homes and lives.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live