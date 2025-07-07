Texas flood survivor hung onto meter box for 3 hours to escape floods

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks to Texas resident Christian Fell who shares how he held onto a meter box at his home for hours as he waited for the deadly flash floods to subside.

July 7, 2025

