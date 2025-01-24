Texas inmate at-large after escaping from hospital

Salvador Saucedo was undergoing testing at Bellville Hospital when he allegedly fled.

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live