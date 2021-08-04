Transcript for Texas investigating child abuse allegations at migrant facility, governor says

Texas governor Greg Abbott has accused a Biden administration of quote presiding over the abuse of migrant children. And it says investigators are looking into multiple reports claiming that migrant children. Are being neglected or sexually assaulted at a makeshift detention facility in San Antonio he's demanding the president took action. To end the disabuse. The Biden administration must immediately. Shut it down this facility. The children who were in this facility should be moved to other federally run facilities. Where the federal government has the space. Personnel. And resources. To ensure their safety. And the Department of Health and Human Services will only say it has a zero tolerance policy. For all forms of abuse.

