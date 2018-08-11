Transcript for Texas judge releases group of juvenile defendants after losing election: Reports

A Republican judge in Texas is accused of possibly endangering the public a day after he was defeated in the mid term elections. Harris County judge Glenn that Devlin released as many as twelve juvenile defendants. After simply asking them if they planned to kill anyone Devlin allegedly said this is what the voters want senate. Apparently suggesting that Democrats would be soft on crime wow so he's. Deep loss graciously. Hans Meyer race flee again there. That's a lot T I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.