Texas judge suspends abortion drug mifepristone

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled to suspend the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which is one of the most common methods of abortion in the country.

April 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live