Texas lawmaker: ‘Listen to the border communities’

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, discusses his visit to a migrant detention facility on the southern border, which is seeing an influx of migrants, including unaccompanied minors.
8:00 | 03/13/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas lawmaker: ‘Listen to the border communities’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"8:00","description":"Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, discusses his visit to a migrant detention facility on the southern border, which is seeing an influx of migrants, including unaccompanied minors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76429334","title":"Texas lawmaker: ‘Listen to the border communities’","url":"/US/video/texas-lawmaker-listen-border-communities-76429334"}