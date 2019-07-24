Transcript for Texas man charged in deadly shooting of 62-year-old woman in car

Organist I guess may come. O only to pray for those families of those involved as well. During this time so Ron James leaves behind a legacy of grace tonight the 62 year old woman spirit of humility getting in faith seem. Etched in her daughter's horror I hate that I hate that. He took her away from me like but find I can rest assure that my mom is in a better plays and she always said when it's my time I'm ready. I'm ready. But that you know so why there's a right pull my strength and my comfort for. I can never remember a bad word. I can never remember a bad story. She didn't hold any hatred towards anybody here for any reason it was always about what can I be for the next person. As are fairly praise for those who know nineteen year old to coney black ledge. They offered these words to him. Turn yourself in or you're gonna get caught you're gonna get caught people talk. You know only a matter. Time deputies charged the team which seems as murder court records say eyewitnesses saw black alleged in this white audience you be with custom tires. Get into an altercation with another driver outside a black truck. Investigators say when blacklist him back in the SUV hear an old green house wrote last Tuesday evening. Two weapons or inspiring you go our way Gregory at the same moment jeans and her husband unknowingly traveled into the gunfire. The shooter. Killed an innocent woman this is like. A war zone out here we've learned three eyewitnesses along with tips to crime stoppers led investigators twenty black lids. He remains on the run from the bottom I have prior heart my family thinks you because. They didn't have to say anything gene Stanley started ago found me to help with funeral costs we posted a link and ABC thirteen dot com if you'd like to help. They're prepared to ticket buying and hoping justice comes to all involved. We know that there wasn't one person in the vehicle we know that there's plenty of people that had seen something. Heard something. Saw something through a picture of FaceBook poster and answer Everett tweed in Houston Steve can't get thirteen Eyewitness News.

