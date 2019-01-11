Transcript for Texas mom allegedly kills her 3 children, self

Inside this home is where a mother and her three children spent their final moments 39 year old Ashley us any eleven year old parish eyes any. Nine year old Helen Lawrence any and seven year old Lincoln on sandy all founding sky dead from gunshot wounds. Deer Park police found them are at 8:40 side this morning after someone called 91 wine. Family member made the call they had not been able to get in touch with the barely hear the residents. And they called us asks us to do a welfare check. A handgun was located inside the home and investigators say they are not looking for a suspect. The father of the children does not live in that house and has been located and is also speaking to police. I'll walk back and forth from our friend that grew up was since kindergarten down there you know and on the outside you know as long as cigarette now and you know say I told good morning news. So on. And that's pretty much it is a normal. Neighbors expressing their shock over the news saying the children were always playing outside this man says he saw them just a few days ago I must now. And who went outside these. Kids. And getting into a vehicle in Deer Park Charlie at city ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

