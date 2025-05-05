Texas murder suspect on the loose, having escaped before court appearance

Officials in Texas are searching for a murder suspect who is on the loose after removing his ankle monitor in anticipation of a court appearance, authorities said.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live