Texas musician sowing hope through power of music following deadly flooding

Musician Lauren Tyler recounts the story of getting her family to higher ground and escaping the deadly flooding in Texas and how music is seeing them through this difficult time.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live