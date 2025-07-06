Texas officials say flooding deaths at least 51 in Kerr County

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said emergency responders remained in a search and rescue posture.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live