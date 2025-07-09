Texas officials take questions as recovery efforts continue following deadly flooding

In hard-hit Kerr County, the death toll has climbed to 95, including 36 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news conference Wednesday.

July 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live