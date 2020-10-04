Texas reaches milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 infections

More
Sen. Ted Cruz speaks about his days in self-quarantine and concerns for his home state.
5:54 | 04/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas reaches milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 infections

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:54","description":"Sen. Ted Cruz speaks about his days in self-quarantine and concerns for his home state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70074676","title":"Texas reaches milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 infections","url":"/US/video/texas-reaches-milestone-10000-covid-19-infections-70074676"}