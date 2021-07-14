Texas representative: ‘We are doing our job’ by stalling GOP voting bill

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Texas State Rep. Rafael Anchía on why lawmakers have fled the state for Washington, D.C., in hopes of spurring action on federal voting rights legislation.
5:20 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas representative: ‘We are doing our job’ by stalling GOP voting bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Texas State Rep. Rafael Anchía on why lawmakers have fled the state for Washington, D.C., in hopes of spurring action on federal voting rights legislation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78831464","title":"Texas representative: ‘We are doing our job’ by stalling GOP voting bill","url":"/US/video/texas-representative-job-stalling-gop-voting-bill-78831464"}