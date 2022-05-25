Texas shooting response included ‘wrong decision,’ police admit

Steven McCraw, director of Texas DPS, admitted it was the "wrong decision" for officers not to go into the classroom where the suspect was for 35 minutes after a tactical unit arrived.

