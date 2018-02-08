Transcript for Texas teens seen 'car surfing'

It's a dangerous stunt. Hot on his cell phone camera. It shows what looks like teen's car surfing in deep Ellen randomly jumping on people's cars people. Jumping. Moving cars and his stupid stuff Jeremy required his friend shot the footage Saturday night. He says large groups of teens gather on the weaknesses cause trouble like this and they are really freaked when any businesses they just like to sit outside. And how to do that kind of stuff he saw in the video car surfing is dangerous and people have been killed doing it. Here in camera and owns glazed doughnut works it happened just a block from his business. I worry that's the somebody's gonna get her down here. It's just us. Who wants to come down in the in the middle of something that looks like business owners hope that the actions of the few won't take away from what they're doing here indeed bell and they say new businesses. Are opening up and they're trying to attract customers to the area it's it's frustrating for ice that people who work got there but as we want our customers to feel like. They can come out injuring can see a show and and have a good time and not have to worry about. Some guy jumping on their car. For no reason we want people to be safe down there and enjoy themselves. Dallas police do have officers assigned to the area but if they're busy answering calls. It's hard for officers to be down here to stop this kind of thing and keep the large crowds and unduly behavior and to control. Rebecca Lopez Kennelly.

