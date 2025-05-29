Thieves cut through candy store to steal $2M in jewelry store heist

Thieves broke into a California candy store and then cut their way into a neighboring jewelry shop, stealing more than $2 million in cash and jewelry.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live