‘I thought this could be the end’: DC officer on Capitol riots

More
Officer Daniel Hodges, 32, of the Metropolitan Police Department, stated that he thought it “could be the end” during the Capitol riots.
4:50 | 01/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘I thought this could be the end’: DC officer on Capitol riots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:50","description":"Officer Daniel Hodges, 32, of the Metropolitan Police Department, stated that he thought it “could be the end” during the Capitol riots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75288223","title":"‘I thought this could be the end’: DC officer on Capitol riots","url":"/US/video/thought-end-dc-officer-capitol-riots-75288223"}