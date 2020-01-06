Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Thousands of demonstrators gather near White House
Yeah. Yeah and yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:12","description":"They are part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70999721","title":"Thousands of demonstrators gather near White House","url":"/US/video/thousands-demonstrators-gather-white-house-70999721"}