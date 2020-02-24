Transcript for Thousands gather to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Beyonce kicked off the memorial singing what she said was one of Kobe Bryant's favorite song. The ceremony was held on a symbolic date 224. Two numbers records any Coke the anti honest basketball Jersey numbers. Ceremony also being held a special education the sequel Fenner Kobe Bryant's longtime home at the lakers star for two decades. On the bottom Amal and I'm John Wagner DOS Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa Bryant gave an emotional tribute to her loved ones cannot imagine life without her. Mommy that Antioch the pre indicting eleven so much TG. The memorial also including other emotional tributes to the Laker legend. In the game about ball. In life. As it turned. Cold relive. Nothing in detail. The event is being called a celebration of life but I want my daughter snow and remember the amazing person has beans and father he lives. Honoring and celebrating the lines of Colby and -- of Bryant with people supporting the family in LA and around the world. The memorial today also honor the seven other victims who died alongside Kobe NJ on a Bryant in that helicopter crash. All ticket proceeds will go toward the mama and Mondesi to sports foundation. Helena Gomez ABC news Los Angeles.

