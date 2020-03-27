Thousands line up at food banks as unemployment claims rise

Volunteers, non-profits and the National Guard are stepping up to serve those in need during a time of financial uncertainty for many Americans.
4:20 | 03/27/20

Transcript for Thousands line up at food banks as unemployment claims rise

