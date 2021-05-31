Thousands of motorcycles ride for veterans

More
Thousands of motorcycle riders rolled through Washington, D.C., to raise awareness about issues facing American veterans.
1:18 | 05/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of motorcycles ride for veterans
And I. I. And I. I think there's a lot of fun and excitement to try to get back to normal as a country and the like we did after 9/11. And with the and that's continuing this pride in making it not only god can give me my greatest invention suicide this making so much more meaningful. For millions of Americans. Did live would not knowing why we're where. Their loved one is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"Thousands of motorcycle riders rolled through Washington, D.C., to raise awareness about issues facing American veterans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78002151","title":"Thousands of motorcycles ride for veterans","url":"/US/video/thousands-motorcycles-ride-veterans-78002151"}