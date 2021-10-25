Tik Talk: TikTok creator trades a single bobby pin for a house

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks with TikTok creator Demi Skipper on her journey trading up a single bobby pin for a house, and her altruistic reasons for the project.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live